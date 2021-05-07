Strs Ohio Purchases 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $888,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,153.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

