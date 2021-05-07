Strs Ohio Sells 22,986 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.