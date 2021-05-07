Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE RGR opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,698. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $15,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

