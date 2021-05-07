SUKU (SUKU) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 3% lower against the dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $69.23 million and $873,388.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00087115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00783492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.87 or 0.09045815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046510 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

