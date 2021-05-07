Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $499,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,971. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.91 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.