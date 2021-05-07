Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $635.36 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $635,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.45. 128,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,157. The company has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

