Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $708.91 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 253,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of salesforce.com worth $708,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.72. 137,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,563. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.91. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.