Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $803.19 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $803,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. 313,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $234.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

