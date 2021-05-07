Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 381,744 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 381,744 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Oracle worth $447,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

ORCL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

