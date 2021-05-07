Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,255,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Citigroup worth $527,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 579,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,881,730. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

