Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $51,718.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.38 or 0.00810576 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003820 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 174.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

