Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4487 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 359,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

