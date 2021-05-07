Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.29.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$65.97. 474,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,878. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$44.06 and a one year high of C$67.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

