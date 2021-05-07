Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.72.

TSE:SU opened at C$27.96 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.10. The firm has a market cap of C$42.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

