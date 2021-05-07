SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.34 on Monday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

