Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

