SureRemit Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $537,559.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.25 or 0.01161387 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.40 or 0.00762469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,092.17 or 0.99522119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

