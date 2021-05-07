Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$0.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGY shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$207.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.