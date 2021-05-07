Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

