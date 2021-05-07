Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

