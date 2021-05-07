SuRo Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,040 call options on the company. This is an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 2,004 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSSS. JMP Securities started coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.10 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $707,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $977,530.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at $32,103,208.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

