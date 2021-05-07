SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Reduced by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,169 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of SVB Financial Group worth $80,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $576.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,983. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.31.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

