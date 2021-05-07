SVB Leerink Raises Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $64.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

PGNY stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,079. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,864 shares of company stock valued at $19,407,244 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

