Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.26

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 39145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Swire Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

