Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWCH. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Switch stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,964. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Switch by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Switch by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $19,951,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Switch by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

