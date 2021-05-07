Switcheo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.68 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $73.71 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.13 or 0.01124275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.00754514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,143.86 or 0.99584891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,284,488,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,218,726,228 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

