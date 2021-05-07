Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Performance of its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms is impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. Its restructuring measures should aid margins. The company carries a strong balance sheet. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, and closure of non-essential retail stores is a concern. The company’s declining revenues induced by the pandemic continue to bother. Its first-quarter earnings per share of $1.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3% and also improved 198.3% year over year on the back of lower expenses.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYF. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NYSE:SYF opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

