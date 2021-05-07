Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.