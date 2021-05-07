Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lessened by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 16.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $86.25. 53,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,678. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

