Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SYY opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. Sysco has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

