Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.69, but opened at $40.36. Systemax shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 1,570 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $271,542.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Systemax during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Systemax by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

