Tael (WABI) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $6.32, $34.91 and $7.20.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00087925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00789589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.73 or 0.08857014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046093 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $5.22, $24.72, $10.00, $45.75, $6.32, $62.56, $119.16, $4.92, $7.20, $18.11 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

