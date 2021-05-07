Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

TVE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The company has a market cap of C$790.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

