Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $37.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $14,203,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

