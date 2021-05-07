Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Sells 450,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. 456,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,592. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

