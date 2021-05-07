Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $28.54

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.54, but opened at $30.03. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

