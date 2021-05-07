Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

