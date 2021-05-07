Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.18 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.