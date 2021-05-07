TCF National Bank Has $10.37 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

PG traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.51. The company had a trading volume of 192,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.