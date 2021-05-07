TCF National Bank Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCF National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

