TCF National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 165,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

