TCF National Bank Sells 16,581 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCF National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,176. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

