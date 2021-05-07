TCF National Bank Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 779,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

