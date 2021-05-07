TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,381.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,218.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,940.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.