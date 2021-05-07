TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
