TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $127.30 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

