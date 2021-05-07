TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $139.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $139.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

