TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $34.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

