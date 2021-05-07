TD Securities Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $48.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

PDCE traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,284. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

