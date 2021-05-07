TD Securities Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $25.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

